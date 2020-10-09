2020 Arch Academy culminates in student displays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - 2020 Arch Academy students had the opportunity to show off their designs Thursday evening at the Panama City Center for the Arts.

Over the course of this year’s academy, local teenagers designed different concepts for city parks. Students attended two workshops with city planners, staff, and architects to learn about how to design new spaces for the city. The purpose of the academy is to get young people interested and involved in the visioning and planning processes for Panama City.

The event was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

