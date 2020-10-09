Area hospitalizations down in Friday COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 728,921 cases reported. There are 720,001 cases involving Florida residents and 8,920 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 15,372 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,268 cases. This includes 6,131 residents and 137 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 120 people have died from the virus and 367 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 14 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,323 cases. This includes 5,279 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 43 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 122 people have died from the virus. 312 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 16 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,072 cases. 1,879 of the cases are residents and 193 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 29 deaths from the virus and 111 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, six people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,107 cases. 1,096 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 68 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there are two people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 784 cases. There are 770 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been nine deaths reported and 29 hospitalizations. As of Friday afternoon, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,932 cases. There are 2,897 local cases and 35 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 83 deaths and 160 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 10 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 638 cases, 637 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 894 cases. They are 884 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 662 cases. There are 658 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 520 cases of COVID-19. All 520 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Nine people have died and 12 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 2:01 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 28 available adult ICU beds out of the 152 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting all three of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

