Arnold Head Football Coach, Norris Vaughan, resigns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -J. R. Arnold head football coach, Norris Vaughan has resigned effective immediately.

Coach Vaughan says his decision was based purely on health concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and advice from his personal physician. He went on to say he hates to leave the program at this point because he feels the Marlins are on an upswing. Adding he feels the team would be 3-0 at this point if he and his players were all in their best health.

Administrators say they are saddened by the decision but fully support him and understand the importance of Coach Vaughan focusing on his health

Arnold Defensive Coordinator, Shawn Campbell, will serve as acting head coach.

