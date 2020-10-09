Bascom is home to country’s first and only beluga caviar farm

BASCOM, Fla. (WJHG) - The Jackson County town of Bascom has two claims to fame: It’s the birthplace of Academy Award-winning actress Faye Dunaway. It’s also home to the first and only beluga caviar farm in the United States.

Sturgeon Aquafarms is located off a dirt road in Bascom close to the Florida/Alabama/Georgia border. There you’ll find dozens upon dozens of tanks filled with sturgeon.

“They started bringing over Caspian Sea Sturgeon in 2003," said David Bashkov, operations manager at Sturgeon Aquafarms. "And that’s where this whole project started.”

The “they” includes Bashkov’s grandfather, Mark Zaslavsky, and the project is a 130-acre farm where they raise three types of sturgeon. In addition to beluga sturgeon they raise sevruga and sterlet sturgeon. The beluga can reach up to nine feet in length and weigh 350 lbs. each.

“They realized that in the wild that the surgeon population is very, very soon to decline and it might even wipe out for good,” said Bashkov.

The beluga sturgeon is critically endangered. In 2005, the U.S. banned imports and exports. Zaslavsky has been grandfathered in because he began the operation before the ban went into effect.

“And he saw an intent to start with caviar as well, because caviar was in that category of gourmet delicacies,” said Bashkov.

Beluga caviar is said to be among the best in the world. Zaslavsky offers it in his Miami and New York Stores called Marky’s.

“I, myself, I’m very passionate about this," said Bashkov. "I grew up a foodie.”

It sells for more than $800 an ounce.

“Growing up into the family business, you know, I really, really wanted to be a part of it and make a change,” said Bashkov.

What started with 30 beluga is now more than 5,000.

“They date back to [the] dinosaur era, you know, they’re still one of the oldest living creatures alive,” said Bashkov.

The species is said to be 250 million years-old.

Some of those brought to the U.S. from the Caspian Sea 17 years ago still call the aquafarm home. And this year for the first time the farm harvested its first beluga caviar.

“For him [my grandfather], it was probably much, much more of an excitement to finally see it come true,” said Bashkov.

It takes a female beluga 10 years before she can produce harvestable caviar.

“So imagine 10 years of watching over the fish, feeding the fish, making sure that everything is going correct in these 10 years,” said Bashkov.

But after a few setbacks, including Hurricane Michael, 17 years of dedication is finally paying off.

“That storm was just so strong it wiped us out big time,” said Bashkov. "But yeah, he [my grandfather] was very patient. He was very patient.”

Zaslavsky says he chose this land because it sits atop an aquifer and hasn’t flooded or been hit by a tornado or hurricane in more than 100 years. That was until 2018.

“It [the hurricane] was bad luck," said Bashkov. "We never saw it coming. We were never ready for it. And it hit us out of nowhere.”

The farm lost a lot of fish as a result of Hurricane Michael, but they have bounced back.

“So in two years we’re going to have a couple of... just about 50 fish ready with caviar," said Bashkov. "Also speaking with kilos, a year we can process over 150 kilos of caviar.”

That equates to 331 pounds, which is almost 53-hundred ounces. Multiply that by $830 an ounce and that’s a nice return ($4,399,000.)

But it’s not all profit, feed for one costs $40,000 a month.

“Feed is very expensive, especially because we formulate our own formula for the feed itself,” said Bashkov.

But in the end, Sturgeon Aquafarms balances capitalism with ecological consciousness. They hope to repopulate the Caspian Sea with the species. To date, it’s sent back 160,000 fertilized eggs to the region.

“It’s going to take time, but eventually yes,” said Bashkov.

And that’s something to make a splash about.

