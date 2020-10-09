Advertisement

Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center ranked top 25 for the best facilities in Florida

Bonifay staff is very proud of their top 25 ranking accomplishment.
Bonifay staff is very proud of their top 25 ranking accomplishment.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Choosing a nursing home for a family member can be a tough feat, but Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center has gone above and beyond to make the decision easier.

Bonifay Nursing and Rehab was awarded the 25th spot on a list out of 400 for being one of the best facilities in Florida. The list was created by NewsWeek. The ranking took in to account the handling of COVID-19 cases, online ratings, and quality measures.

Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center Administrator GloryAna Webb says the facility is now completely COVID-19 free and she is so proud of the staff’s hard work.

“Our number one priority has been, and always will be, the health, safety, and well-being of those under our care, and this ranking is a gratifying confirmation that we are doing things the right way,” Webb told us in a statement.

If you’re interested in Bonifay Nursing and Rehab, you can visit their website at https://www.bonifayrehab.com/ or give them a call at 850-547-9289.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The future of Tyndall Air Force Base

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Tyndall suffered massive destruction when the eye of Hurricane Michael crossed the base on it's path northward.

News

Crestview man arrested for trafficking meth

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Adam Truman was charged with trafficking in meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

News

Plans revealed for new hospital in Blountstown nearly two years after Hurricane Michael

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Calhoun Liberty Hospital will get a new facility.

News

Multiple arrested after drive-by shooting in Panama City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Panama City Police say they have made multiple arrests in a drive-by shooting that happened September 22 near 14th St and Mack Lewis Dr.

Latest News

News

Six arrested in alleged drug house bust

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Six people are facing charges after deputies say they served another search warrant at a home on Winthrop Street in Okaloosa County.

News

Hurricane Sally survivors receive $7.49 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Hurricane Sally survivors across five counties has been approved for $7.49 million in funding from FEMA.

News

Area hospitalizations down in Friday COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 15,372 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Finalists for Impact100 grant chosen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Impact100 of Northwest Florida has announced the ten grant finalists for 2020.

Tropics Headlines

Hurricane Delta will make landfall later today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith, Grayson Jarvis, Ryan Michaels and Brooke Richardson
Hurricane Delta eyes Louisiana Friday afternoon for its second landfall.

Tropics Headlines

Thursday Evening Delta Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago