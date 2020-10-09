Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center ranked top 25 for the best facilities in Florida

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Choosing a nursing home for a family member can be a tough feat, but Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center has gone above and beyond to make the decision easier.

Bonifay Nursing and Rehab was awarded the 25th spot on a list out of 400 for being one of the best facilities in Florida. The list was created by NewsWeek. The ranking took in to account the handling of COVID-19 cases, online ratings, and quality measures.

Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center Administrator GloryAna Webb says the facility is now completely COVID-19 free and she is so proud of the staff’s hard work.

“Our number one priority has been, and always will be, the health, safety, and well-being of those under our care, and this ranking is a gratifying confirmation that we are doing things the right way,” Webb told us in a statement.

If you’re interested in Bonifay Nursing and Rehab, you can visit their website at https://www.bonifayrehab.com/ or give them a call at 850-547-9289.

