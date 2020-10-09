Catholic Charities donating supplies to Louisiana storm victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tarps, non-perishable food items, and diapers can be seen filling up the Catholic Charities warehouse. Many of these supplies were left over from Hurricane Michael, but the organization wanted to get the community involved.

“We came up with asking the local Catholic churches if they would have a supply drive and they did, and this is what we received. It was an out-pouring,” said Disaster Preparedness and Relief Manager for Catholic Charities in Northwest Florida Andy Cornett.

Giving back to those that helped this area recover from Hurricane Michael is the driving force behind these hundreds of donations.

“Just imagining what they’re going through right now based on our experience with Hurricane Michael makes it all the more meaningful to be that good samaritan for them,” said St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Rev. Kevin McQuone.

These hurricane supplies will be driven to Lake Charles from Panama City. Organizers hope the supplies will help with disaster relief from Hurricane Laura and to prepare the area for possible impacts from Hurricane Delta.

“With Hurricane Delta coming in, which is a major hurricane right now, they are in bad shape right now,” said Cornett. “People are in dire need. I think that’s why we need to go give back because they are taking two storms back to back.”

Panama City wants Lake Charles to know this area will never forget them.

“We are here to help you just like you helped us, and I think you will always have help because the people that get affected by these kind of storms understand what you’re going through,” said Cornett.

“We felt forgotten, so we’re trying to make sure the people of Louisiana and all of the affected areas are not forgotten,” said Rev. McQuone.

If you would like to make a donation before October 16th, you can take the supplies to a local catholic church or to the Catholic Charities office at 3128 E 11th Street in Panama City.

