Crestview man arrested for trafficking meth

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Crestview man after they say they found more than 75 grams of methamphetamine in his bedroom.

On October 6, deputies say they issued a search warrant for a home in Crestview.

Deputies say during the search warrant they found a plastic container with meth, ziploc baggies, and a digital scale in Adam Truman’s , 34, bedroom.

Deputies say they also found a SKS-style rifle at the home.

Truman was charged with trafficking in meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.