Donald Trump Junior rallies supporters at campaign event in Panama City Beach

It’s not every day the President’s son comes to town, but Thursday that was the case when Donald Trump Jr. made a stop along the campaign trail to visit Panama City Beach.

Panhandle republicans turned up in full force for President Trump’s “Make America Great Again!” event.

Congressman Matt Gaetz kicked-off the event saying, “I spoke to President Trump just a while ago and I wanted to talk about how he was doing or the different things going on in Washington, and all he had to ask was ‘how’s the Panhandle?’”

A parade of Republican leaders took turns at the lectern. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and state Fire Marshal said, “We have got to make sure that an honest election comes forward and we re-elect Donald Trump president.” Following Patronis, Don Junior’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke saying, “The Panhandle is Trump country, is it not?”

Supporters seemed especially surprised when Governor Ron DeSantis made an unannounced appearance.

“If he was willing to stand up for us, if he was willing to stand up for the people in northeast Florida, then we’ve got to stand up for him on election day or leading up to it,” said DeSantis.

Then it was time for President Trump’s eldest son and namesake to take the stage. Talking points included the economy, President Trump’s COVID-19 response, and his opponents on the other side of the aisle.

“We’ve just gotten such a bad draw from the mainstream media that’s acting as the marketing department of the Democrat party, that it’s sort of important to be here to energize our base, make sure they turn out, make sure they understand what’s at stake,” Donald Trump Junior told us during a one-on-one interview.

Trump called the Panhandle a tipping point for the election outcome in Florida.

“I like to remind people as Northwest Florida goes, so will the presidency of the United States. So how we vote in Northwest Florida, we have to overperform if we want to see Donald Trump, that’s who I’m voting for,” said Patronis.

With the election less than a month away, Trump Junior made a final plea to his supporters.

“Stay involved, get your friends, its 27 days, make sure they turn up. We’re going to need the Panhandle to win and we need to win big to take care of the games,” he said.

