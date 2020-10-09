Double red flags flying on Panama City Beaches as a result of Hurricane Delta

Advertisement

Double red flags flying on Panama City Beach beaches as a result of Hurricane Delta moving through the Gulf.
By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - With Hurricane Delta making its way through the Gulf, we are seeing some of the effects of the storm on our beaches.

Water conditions at the beach are not safe right now. The beach flags are currently double red, which means the Gulf is closed to the public. Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Safety Director Will Spivey says the water conditions will continue to worsen.

Spivey says if you are headed to the beach, you need to be especially cautious.

“It is supposed to build more particularly tomorrow evening into Saturday, so we are just going to keep an eye on it and once things start to calm down a bit and the water is safer, we will change the flags accordingly and get the word out,” said Spivey.

If you want daily updates on the flags you can text “PCB FLAGS” to 888-777.

And for more information on what the flag colors mean click here.

