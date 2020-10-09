Advertisement

Finalists for Impact100 grant chosen

Impact 100 finalists have been announced.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Impact100 of Northwest Florida announced the ten grant finalists for 2020 after reviewing a record breaking number of applicants from nonprofit organizations in Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Two finalists were selected from the following five focus areas:

Arts and CultureEducationEnvironment, Recreation & PreservationFamilyHealth and Wellness
Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida Project: ADA Compliant WingAir Force Armament Museum Project: Women in Aviation Flight Simulation Lab/ExhibitCoastal Conservation Association Florida Project: Red Fish Enhancement Project- Walton & Okloosa CountiesMatrix Community Outreach Center, Inc.
Project: Refrigerated Box Truck Purchase		ALANO Club of Fort Walton Beach, Inc. Project: ALANO Club Expansions and Renovations
Tivoli Historical Society Project: Preserving Our Past ... Shaping Our FutureWestonwood Ranch Project: Program LIFT OFFHabitat for Humanity in Okaloosa County, Inc. Project: Habitat restore Box TrucksOpportunity Place Project: First Steps Empowerment CenterPoint Washington Medical Clinic, Inc. Project: Building a Healthier Community - PWMC Lobby Education Center

These ten finalists will be attending Impact100 Northwest Florida’s virtual annual meeting on October 25th to give their final presentations. Ten finalists will present their case, but only four will be receive this year’s $112,000 grant. For more information visit http://impactnwf.org/

