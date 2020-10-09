Finalists for Impact100 grant chosen

FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Impact100 of Northwest Florida announced the ten grant finalists for 2020 after reviewing a record breaking number of applicants from nonprofit organizations in Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Two finalists were selected from the following five focus areas:

Arts and Culture Education Environment, Recreation & Preservation Family Health and Wellness Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida Project: ADA Compliant Wing Air Force Armament Museum Project: Women in Aviation Flight Simulation Lab/Exhibit Coastal Conservation Association Florida Project: Red Fish Enhancement Project- Walton & Okloosa Counties Matrix Community Outreach Center, Inc.

Project: Refrigerated Box Truck Purchase ALANO Club of Fort Walton Beach, Inc. Project: ALANO Club Expansions and Renovations Tivoli Historical Society Project: Preserving Our Past ... Shaping Our Future Westonwood Ranch Project: Program LIFT OFF Habitat for Humanity in Okaloosa County, Inc. Project: Habitat restore Box Trucks Opportunity Place Project: First Steps Empowerment Center Point Washington Medical Clinic, Inc. Project: Building a Healthier Community - PWMC Lobby Education Center

These ten finalists will be attending Impact100 Northwest Florida’s virtual annual meeting on October 25th to give their final presentations. Ten finalists will present their case, but only four will be receive this year’s $112,000 grant. For more information visit http://impactnwf.org/

