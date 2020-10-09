Friday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight here in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s and partly cloudy skies. On Saturday the clouds increase with highs in the mid 80s. We will see spotty showers and storms over the first part of the day but the best chance of rain will be early evening. Winds will be SE at 10-20 mph.

The rain exits by Sunday morning with sunnier skies returning for your Sunday/Monday. Highs will climb into the mid 80s. A cool front will drop the humidity by Tuesday.

