Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning despite a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll see the clouds hang around through most of the day again, giving way to some sunshine at times. Otherwise, there’s only a small shot for an afternoon shower today, mainly inland and away from the coast.

Temperatures remain warm and humid as we’re starting off our day in the low to mid 70s with both the temperature and the dew point. We’ll be in for another toasty day ahead as highs return to the mid 80s with feels like temperatures well into the 90s.

That, once again, will be very much like a summery day in NWFL where the heat and humidity help spark an afternoon storm or two. With help from a stalled out frontal boundary across the Florida/Alabama state line, we’ll see the afternoon storm focus in on that location. Folks along or north of I-10 this afternoon will have a chance for some rain while the coast remains quiet.

Hurricane Delta will be heading toward the Louisiana Coast by that time as well. This system is weakening some as it moves into the relatively cooler shelf waters off the Northern Gulf Coast. But it will likely still make landfall as a powerful Cat2, if not borderline Cat3, by the late afternoon and evening around the same location Major Hurricane Laura went through not much more than 6 weeks ago.

After landfall we’ll see the system take a more north-northeasterly track crossing into more of the Southeast, but weakening as it does so. As it slides east heading into tomorrow, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the day and a band of storms moving through late in the day on Saturday into Saturday night. That same band may still be around for areas around and east of Hwy231 heading into Sunday morning before clearing out of NWFL by the midday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon storm along and north of I-10. Highs today reach the mid 80s with feels like temperatures in the 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in some scattered storms through the day on Saturday with rain turning likely into Saturday evening on into Saturday night, eventually moving out east through Sunday morning.

