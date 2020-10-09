Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area looking for ideas to maximize property use

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - In 2007, the Panama City Beach Front Beach Community Redevelopment Area bought a piece of property on Thomas Drive to serve as a transportation hub. Since that time, use of the land has changed.

Now the C.R.A. is looking for ways to maximize the use and bring more visitors to that area. They’ve sent out requests for proposals to developers for ideas to add value to the property. A general concept for the lot would consist of retail space, parking, and relocation of fire station #32 to a less congested spot. The deadline for the proposals is October 30th.

David Campbell, Front Beach C.R.A. Manager said, “It’s going to create synergy at that intersection. It’s going to benefit, I think, all the merchants around that intersection. It’s also going to create income for the C.R.A. to help us meet our goal to completing Front Beach Road with all the improvements there.”

Once all the proposals are gathered council members will consider them on November 12th.

