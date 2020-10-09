Advertisement

High School Football/Week 6 Schedule/Scores/Highlights

Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

High School Football/Week 6

Thursday

Mosley 0 Niceville 45

Rutherford 30 Arnold 28

Freeport 34 Baker 8

Jay 14 Chipley 12

Vernon 49 Graceville 8

Northview 27 Walton 12

Choctawhatchee 14 Navarre 43

Friday

Marianna at Bay

FAMU at Blountstown

Cottondale at Franklin

North Bay Haven at Holmes

Bozeman at Sneads

Liberty at Wewahitchka

Aucilla Chr. at Rocky Bayou

Washington at Crestview (PPD.)

Monday

Ft. Walton Beach at Milton

