High School Football/Week 6 Schedule/Scores/Highlights
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Thursday
Mosley 0 Niceville 45
Rutherford 30 Arnold 28
Freeport 34 Baker 8
Jay 14 Chipley 12
Vernon 49 Graceville 8
Northview 27 Walton 12
Choctawhatchee 14 Navarre 43
Friday
Marianna at Bay
FAMU at Blountstown
Cottondale at Franklin
North Bay Haven at Holmes
Bozeman at Sneads
Liberty at Wewahitchka
Aucilla Chr. at Rocky Bayou
Washington at Crestview (PPD.)
Monday
Ft. Walton Beach at Milton
