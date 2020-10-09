Advertisement

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)(Gerald Herbrt | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly 500 additional federal responders have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist in the response to Hurricane Delta.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized by President Trump to provide personnel and emergency protective measures to several counties and parishes in Louisiana and Mississippi. FEMA says a request from Alabama is currently under review.

According to the agency, FEMA has pre-staged over 5 million meals, more than 4.5 million liters of bottled water, and more than 270 generators. Blankets, tarps, roof sheeting, and cots are also available to each affected state, based on need and requests to the agency.

“FEMA has been in Louisiana for months,” said Assistant Administrator for FEMA’s Field Operations Division John Rabin. “Since Hurricane Laura hit almost 6 weeks ago, we have had a significant presence of FEMA employees to help respond to and recover from Laura.”

Experts are calling this a record setting hurricane season. For the sixth time, people in Louisiana are fleeing their homes while emergency officials ramp up response efforts. Hurricane Delta is expected to hit areas that have already been ravaged by Hurricane Laura in August. Local officials are also under the pressure of balancing evacuations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of challenges that we’ve seen during this hurricane season,” said Rabin. “The biggest one is ‘how do we operate in a covid environment?’ We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them recover in an environment that is challenging.”

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening. For information on how to apply for FEMA assistance, you can visit FEMA.gov.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Area hospitalizations down in Friday COVID-19 update

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 15,372 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Finalists for Impact100 grant chosen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Impact100 of Northwest Florida has announced the ten grant finalists for 2020.

Tropics Headlines

Hurricane Delta will make landfall later today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith, Grayson Jarvis, Ryan Michaels and Brooke Richardson
Hurricane Delta eyes Louisiana Friday afternoon for its second landfall.

Tropics Headlines

Thursday Evening Delta Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Sturgeon Aquafarm

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Jackson County town of Bascom has two claims to fame: It’s the birthplace of Academy Award-winning actress Faye Dunaway. It’s also home to the first and only beluga caviar farm in the United States.

Latest News

News

Bascom is home to country’s first and only beluga caviar farm

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ron Marasco
Sturgeon Aquafarms in Bascom is the first and only beluga caviar farm in the United States.

News

PCB City Council Meeting

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Trump Jr Visits Panhandle

Updated: 16 hours ago
Donald Trump Junior visited the Panhandle on behalf of the president.

News

Donald Trump Junior rallies supporters at campaign event in Panama City Beach

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Donald Trump Junior made a stop in Panama City Beach as part of his father’s "Make American Great Again!" campaign. Congressman Matt Gaetz, Governor Ron DeSantis, and CFO Jimmy Patronis were among those who also spoke.

News

Panama City Beach City Council discusses various new projects for the city

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
PCB Council Meeting was held to discuss various upcoming projects for the city

News

Double red flags flying on Panama City Beaches as a result of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Double red flags because of Hurricane Delta