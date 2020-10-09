Hurricane Sally survivors receive $7.49 million
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Sally survivors across five counties has been approved for $7.49 million in funding from FEMA.
Last week, people in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton Counties became eligible for federal assistance. Since then, FEMA officials say 1,716 individuals and households have been approved for help.
The money is for temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs, and other essential disaster-related needs.
If you have uninsured losses from the storm you can register by visiting disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA app, call 800-621-3362, or visit a Mobile Registration Intake Center.
Those centers include:
BAY COUNTY
Bay County Public Library, 898 West 11th St., Panama City, FL 32401
Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32507
Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola, FL 32505
Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Escambia County Extension Service, 3740 Stefani Rd., Cantonment, FL 32533
Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Pensacola State College, South Santa Rosa Center, 5075 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
