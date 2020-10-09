Multiple arrested after drive-by shooting in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Police say they have made multiple arrests in a drive-by shooting that happened September 22 near 14th St and Mack Lewis Dr.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot and received non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting.

Police say they received information that the victim was the intended target of the shooting and it was not a random act.

A description of the car was given to police. At the same time, Panama City police say they were investigating several crimes, including a stolen car, stolen firearms, and vehicle burglaries, that they believed were related.

The Panama City Beach Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Department were also investigating similar cases.

While investigating a burglary that happened in Panama City on the morning of October 7, police say security footage caught video of a car similar to the one used in the drive-by shooting.

On October 8, someone driving a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle fled from a PCPD patrol officer who was attempting to stop it for a traffic violation.

Later, police say the car was spotted by a Sheriff’s deputy in Panama City Beach.

The car was pulled over and police say the driver, Tahjamere Bradford, 19, was detained. Police say they learned later Bradford was a member of the United States Air Force, and the Office of Special Investigations at Tyndall Air Force Base was contacted and responded to support the investigation.

According to police, a search warrant was obtained for hotel rooms at a local hotel after following a leads.

Police say six additional suspects were detained. Police say four firearms and high capacity magazines were recovered.

Police say one of the firearms recovered was identified as the firearm stolen at the same time a vehicle was stolen on October 6.

According to police, it was determined the car Bradford was driving was used during the drive-by shooting, and several Bay County burglaries.

Police say they have filed the following criminal charges as a result of the investigation:

Tahjamere Bradford, 19

Principle/accessory to aggravated battery with a firearm (PCPD)

Principle/accessory to discharging a weapon from a vehicle (PCPD)

Principle/accessory to grand theft (PCPD)

Principle/accessory to grand theft of a firearm (PCPD)

Principle/accessory to grand theft of a vehicle (PCPD)

Principle/accessory to burglary (PCPD)

Devontae Stovall, 27

Felon in possession of a firearm (PCPD)

Principle/accessory to aggravated battery with a firearm (PCPD)

Principle/accessory to grand theft of a firearm (PCBPD)

Isaiah Pierre, 18

Felon in possession of a firearm (PCPD)

Felon in possession of ammunition (PCPD)

Grand theft of a motor vehicle (PCPD)

Grand theft of a firearm (PCPD)

Armed burglary (PCPD)

Principle/accessory to grand theft (PCBPD)

Lamar Grissett, 19

Armed Burglary (PCPD)

Grand theft of a firearm (PCPD)

Grand theft of a motor vehicle (PCPD)

Aggravated battery with a firearm (PCPD)

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle (PCPD)

Armed Burglary (PCBPD)

Grand theft of a firearm (PCBPD)

Ashanti Williams, 19

Principle/accessory to grand theft (PCBPD)

Domestic battery (PCBPD)

Criminal mischief (PCBPD)

Battery (PCBPD)

Anyone with information to this case should contact the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Pay Store.

