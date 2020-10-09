Advertisement

Panama City Beach City Council discusses various new projects for the city

By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The Panama City Beach City Council held a meeting Thursday to talk about various projects potentially coming to the city.

One of the projects discussed was the city implementing extended outfalls, which are pipes that help with draining storm water into the Gulf.

Currently there are outfalls that end on the beach but with the storm surge, they fill up with sand.

The city wants to extend them but there are some issues with finding the money for it.

“So rough estimate of one outfall is around 10 million dollars. We are looking at all available sources of grant money and funding for those," said Panama City Beach Councilman Michael Jarman.

The storm department is looking for ways to connect multiple storm water outfalls into one extended outfall to save the city money.

Also, The new “Seelife” sculpture art project coming to Panama City Beach had some new updates as well.

Panama City Beach budgeted $7,500 for the program and they have already received around $10,000 from donations.

The council says its very excited about this project and councilmembers say they can’t wait for people to get involved in this community-wide art exhibit.

