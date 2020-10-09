Plans revealed for new hospital in Blountstown nearly two years after Hurricane Michael

BLOUNTSTOWN Fla. (WJHG) - Blountstown will soon get a hospital again.

Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Calhoun Liberty Hospital will get a new facility. The hospital has been closed since Hurricane Michael.

Due to its rural location, it is deemed a critical access point hospital.

Ten million dollars will be allocated to helping build the hospital. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the area.

“When you’re talking about a category five storm and the type of damage it can do, it’s not something that just gets fixed in a month, or six months," Governor DeSantis said. "It really does take a long time. I think the people of this region have been very resilient in the face of a lot of challenges.”

The governor also announced an additional $105 million for Hurricane Michael relief from FEMA.

