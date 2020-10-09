Advertisement

Plans revealed for new hospital in Blountstown nearly two years after Hurricane Michael

Plans revealed Friday show what the new Calhoun Liberty Hospital will look like.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLOUNTSTOWN Fla. (WJHG) - Blountstown will soon get a hospital again.

Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Calhoun Liberty Hospital will get a new facility. The hospital has been closed since Hurricane Michael.

Due to its rural location, it is deemed a critical access point hospital.

Ten million dollars will be allocated to helping build the hospital. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the area.

“When you’re talking about a category five storm and the type of damage it can do, it’s not something that just gets fixed in a month, or six months," Governor DeSantis said. "It really does take a long time. I think the people of this region have been very resilient in the face of a lot of challenges.”

The governor also announced an additional $105 million for Hurricane Michael relief from FEMA.

