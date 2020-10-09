Ridah September’s golf game has become a family affair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Ridah September may only be a sophomore at Arnold, but her accomplishments go beyond her age. Just last year, Ridah took home first place in the golf District Tournament. This after having only played for two years.

“Sometimes, it can be nerve wracking, but the majority of the time, it’s really fun,” said Ridah.

Arnold Girls golf coach, Josh Laatsch, says her natural talent and drive makes his job a little easier.

“She’s one of those kids that you feel like you’ve known her and coached her for a really long time just because she is always consistent in who she is, and she is always working hard and coming in with the same energy everyday to practice,” said Laatsch.

Golf may seem like a solo game, but for the Septembers, it’s a family affair. Ridah’s little sister, Zayna is also an exceptional golfer. You would expect sisters to go to the same school and play together, but both are schooling from home and because Rutherford has an eighth grade, Zayna decided to play with the rams this year. She too, is new to the game, with only a year under her belt but she’s right on big sister’s heels.

“It’s a really competitive thing between me and my sister because I love her. She’s really inspirational. I’m really proud of her, but I wish I was better than her right now. I will be one day,” said Zayna.

That sibling rivalry is proving beneficial for both sisters.

“She works hard and dedicates herself to golf too, and she helps me be better,” said Ridah.

Zayna says she looks up to Ridah, on more courses than one.

“She can help me with tests. She helps me with golf. She helps me on the course.”

On and off the course, Coach Laatsch says Ridah’s game reflects not only who she is as an athlete, but as a person.

“Picking a sport, like golf, up really late and being successful at it just speaks volumes to how much she dedicates to this sport.”

As for what comes next....

“She’s so young. She’s got three more years of high school, and the sky’s the limit for her,” said Laatsch.

Ridah is tee’d up and headed for a bright future.

