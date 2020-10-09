Advertisement

Six arrested in alleged drug house bust

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputies arrested six people during what they are calling a drug house bust.
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputies arrested six people during what they are calling a drug house bust.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Six people are facing charges after deputies say they served another search warrant at a home on Winthrop Street in Okaloosa County.

Deputies say when they served a narcotics warrant Thursday at the house. They say the arrested two men on charges of operating a public nuisance structure for drug activity. They say four more people inside the home also face charges.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force says it is eliminating “known drug houses throughout the county and hinder the flow of narcotics at these hot spots.”

Arrested were Aaron Simmons, 33, of Fort Walton Beach, and Teddy Lanieux, 34, of Fort Walton Beach. They are charged with operating a nuisance structure for drug activity as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrested inside the house were Laura Hanan, 33, of Shalimar, for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia; Matthew Struck, 46, of Fort Walton Beach, Jonathan Pegues, 32, of Shalimar, and Cierra Banks, 21, were arrested for providing a false name to law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center ranked top 25 for the best facilities in Florida

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
The list was created by NewsWeek.

News

The future of Tyndall Air Force Base

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Tyndall suffered massive destruction when the eye of Hurricane Michael crossed the base on it's path northward.

News

Crestview man arrested for trafficking meth

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Adam Truman was charged with trafficking in meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

News

Plans revealed for new hospital in Blountstown nearly two years after Hurricane Michael

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Calhoun Liberty Hospital will get a new facility.

News

Multiple arrested after drive-by shooting in Panama City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Panama City Police say they have made multiple arrests in a drive-by shooting that happened September 22 near 14th St and Mack Lewis Dr.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Sally survivors receive $7.49 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Hurricane Sally survivors across five counties has been approved for $7.49 million in funding from FEMA.

News

Area hospitalizations down in Friday COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 15,372 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Finalists for Impact100 grant chosen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Impact100 of Northwest Florida has announced the ten grant finalists for 2020.

Tropics Headlines

Hurricane Delta will make landfall later today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith, Grayson Jarvis, Ryan Michaels and Brooke Richardson
Hurricane Delta eyes Louisiana Friday afternoon for its second landfall.

Tropics Headlines

Thursday Evening Delta Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago