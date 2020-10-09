Six arrested in alleged drug house bust

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Six people are facing charges after deputies say they served another search warrant at a home on Winthrop Street in Okaloosa County.

Deputies say when they served a narcotics warrant Thursday at the house. They say the arrested two men on charges of operating a public nuisance structure for drug activity. They say four more people inside the home also face charges.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force says it is eliminating “known drug houses throughout the county and hinder the flow of narcotics at these hot spots.”

Arrested were Aaron Simmons, 33, of Fort Walton Beach, and Teddy Lanieux, 34, of Fort Walton Beach. They are charged with operating a nuisance structure for drug activity as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrested inside the house were Laura Hanan, 33, of Shalimar, for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia; Matthew Struck, 46, of Fort Walton Beach, Jonathan Pegues, 32, of Shalimar, and Cierra Banks, 21, were arrested for providing a false name to law enforcement.

