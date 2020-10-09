The future of Tyndall Air Force Base

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - In the weeks and months that followed Hurricane Michael, the future of Bay County and of Tyndall Air Force Base was uncertain.

As it turned out, Tyndall suffered massive destruction when the eye of Hurricane Michael crossed the base on its path northward. Before the storm hit, airmen and their families were evacuated, as well as many of the aircraft assets that were capable of flying.

After the storm hit, crews came in to help the remaining personnel clear the base of debris to make way for the years long recovery effort.

On the eve of the second anniversary of Hurricane Michael’s landfall, the future of the base is as bright as it could be.

“Here , we are as normal as we’ve ever been. We are producing combat airpower from every airman and every location on this base," Col. Gregory Moseley, Commander of the 325th Fighter Wing, said. "All of our groups have combat airmen. We are deploying in support of the joint force. I would say we are as normal as we can be and we’re moving forward to even be better.”

On Tuesday of next week, Tyndall officials will be hosting the groundbreaking of the first new building to be constructed at Tyndall since the rebuild started.

