Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain chances decrease before increasing this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The warm and humid weather continues over the panhandle as deep moisture from the Gulf streams over our area. That is leading to almost a summer pattern. Lows tonight will only fall into the mid 70s. Friday will be quite warm and humid again, but with less rain than we saw Thursday. Highs will reach the mid 80s. We might see a little more PM sun as well.

Our best chance of rain comes Saturday/Saturday night as moisture from Delta gets pulled across Northwest Florida. Right now the timing of the best rain chances will be during the the evening hours and 1-2″ of rain appears most likely.

Sunday and Monday should be sunnier, drier, and nicer.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

