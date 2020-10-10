Florida’s First Lady makes early childhood learning announcement in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The children of Florida’s panhandle have faced unprecedented challenges in the last two years, but Friday morning Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis brought news that could make a difference in the lives of those children.

“I’m very excited to be announcing that this area will be receiving a $5.2 million grant and that is specifically for the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida,” said DeSantis.

The coalition serves 3,442 kids across the Panhandle.

“The Early Learning Coalition is responsible for ensuring that all Florida’s children in our area have access to high-quality early learning experiences,” said the coalition’s executive director, Suzane Gage.

The grant will go toward things like classrooms, playgrounds, and telemental health.

“We’re really realizing that this is an invaluable tool for a lot of people to access mental health needs because this has taken such a toll on so many people and when you look at it now as something, a resource you can have right on your phone, it’s really a game changer for a lot people to get the help that they need,” said DeSantis.

"There’s so much need right now for childcare and there always will be, and so for the state, for the Governor to do that has just been unbelievable for our industry and for the families and for the working families in our community that are in such desperate need,” said Kim Guynn, owner of Creative Kids Academy in Panama City.

Guynn said the grant money will be vital for the children in her daycare.

“Not only have we gone through the whole coronavirus, but before that we were in Hurricane Michael.” said Guynn. "So for the past two years these children have gone under extreme circumstances that most would never go through in their lifetime.”

DeSantis says the money will be distributed immediately to the coalition’s seven counties in Northwest Florida.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.