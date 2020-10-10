Panama City Marina Civic Center remains in limbo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The scars of Hurricane Michael are still apparent throughout the area, and some buildings are still awaiting money for repairs.

The Panama City Marina Civic Center is one of those buildings. The Civic Center has been shuttered and unused since the storm, and no financial assistance looks to be coming soon.

It sustained between $7 and $9 million in damage as a result of Hurricane Michael, and at this point FEMA has not released any funding for the repairs, as the agency is still in talks with Panama City’s insurance company about damages.

Saturday marks two years since the storm, and very little progress has been made so far in regard to the civic center’s future.

Once the financial analysis is finally complete, a decision will need to be made on whether to repair the existing center or build another facility in a different location.

