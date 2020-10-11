Advertisement

Fountain home rebuilt using fallen trees from Hurricane Michael

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Like many people in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Mark Plesner wanted to do something about the destruction he saw.

“What were they going to do with it, what did they do with it? They chewed it up, made mulch out of it and threw it away, burned it, whatever,” Plesner said.

Now he takes old tree strumps and branches that fell during the storm and mills them into wood that can be used to create something new.

“A lot of what I do is make boards, lumber, planks, whatever, and then they use their imagination to build what they want.”

Local carpenter Daniel Hitt is one of those people creating treasure out of what some considered trash.

“That Friday morning we drove in, and it was, holy smokes! And to put new life to something that should’ve been dead is pretty fun,” said Hitt.

At Carol Ann Whitehurst’s home in Fountain, the storm brought down many of the big trees.

“We were able to take the resources that the storm put on the ground and literally pick them up and put them to new use,” Whitehurst said.

Those trees are now a new part of their rebuilt home.

“I look around now and I see beautiful appointments that Daniel has put in place, that are taking the place of trees that were lost and we still have a lot of trees but the ones that were felled would have just been gone but as it is now I have it in benches, I have it in swings, I have it in cabinets, and so I can enjoy it that way.”

As they continue to rebuild their homes and their lives two years after Hurricane Michael, the Whitehursts, Plesner, and Hitt all agree that creating something new out of what was thought to be lost is the silver lining.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

