Gators head into an open week after a big win against the Bulldogs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Friday night, the Wewahitchka Gators hosted the Liberty Bulldogs for homecoming. The Bulldogs were looking for their first win of the season, but it was the Water Eyes who got the big home win 61-35.

Wewa head coach, Bobby Johns, says his team needs some work on defense.

“Right now for us, we just need to continue momentum, we did not play great at times, especially on defense. We have got a lot of things to clean up on the defensive side of the football, but offensively, there’s not a whole lot of things to complain about other than we had one turnover,” said Coach Johns.

As for what’s next for the Gators, Coach Johns says they need a little break.

“We haven’t had an open week. We’ve been straight through for six weeks. We’re really banged up. I’ve lost two kids for the season to ACL injuries. My quarterback has had an ankle injury for the last few weeks that he’s been playing with. We’re banged up. I talked to the kids and said ‘Do you want me to search for a game, or is this a good time for an open week?’ I felt like it was, and they did too. We are going to take this week open,” said Coach Johns.

On Monday, and SSAC meeting will take place to discuss what is next for the conference, but Coach Johns says they do have a few teams on standby if they need to schedule games in the near future.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.