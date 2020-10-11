PGF Elite Showcase looks to make up for lost recruiting time

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Close to 40 teams ages 14U-18U from all over the southeast, headed down to the Panama City Beach Sports Complex for the weekend to compete in the PGF Elite 99% Showcase.

The main goal of the tournament was to make up for lost time recruiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PGF aims to give softball players the opportunity to play in front of D2, D3, and NAIA coaches in hopes of landing a scholarship offer to play at the next level. This weekend, there were over 15 scouts out watching.

“With everything that’s been going on in the country and everything that’s going on in the world with COVID-19, we lost a lot of recruiting time for these young ladies,” said Florida Director of PGF, Bill Hoopes. “These are elite female athletes, high academic kids that are chasing a dream and a college scholarship. This weekend we have provided an opportunity. We’ve got 15 colleges that are here walking around scouting from as far away as Orlando and as far north as coastal Alabama and everywhere in between. It’s an opportunity for these girls to get out, get exercised, be around their friends, communicate with each other, and chase their softball dream."

