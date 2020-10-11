Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We saw some heavy rain move through the region earlier today associated with the remnants of Hurricane Delta, but the good news is a very pleasant week is ahead.

A few scattered showers will likely hold on through the end of the weekend, with even less sticking around for Monday. Following that, sunny conditions with temperatures slowly dropping into the 70s will be the norm.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

SATURDAY EVENING WX 10-10-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Tropics Headlines

Friday Night Delta

Updated: 22 hours ago

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Warm and humid weather this weekend with moisture from Delta bringing rain Saturday

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
Warm and humid weather is in the forecast this weekend with the best chance of rain Saturday.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly to mainly cloudy skies, warm and humid, with a chance for a storm across I-10 this afternoon.

Tropics Headlines

Thursday Evening Delta Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Warm and humid weather will continue through the weekend with better chances of rain

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
Warm and humid weather continues with better rain chances on the way

Hurricane Delta 10-8-20

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly cloudy skies today with scattered afternoon storms inland, some rains could be heavy.