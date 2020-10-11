Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We saw some heavy rain move through the region earlier today associated with the remnants of Hurricane Delta, but the good news is a very pleasant week is ahead.

A few scattered showers will likely hold on through the end of the weekend, with even less sticking around for Monday. Following that, sunny conditions with temperatures slowly dropping into the 70s will be the norm.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.