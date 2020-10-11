Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We have just one more possible rain event in store for tomorrow, and sunshine will prevail through the next week.

High pressure overhead will keep things dry and clear from Monday afternoon for the foreseeable future, with temperatures slowly approaching the mid 70s by next weekend when a front moves through the region.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.