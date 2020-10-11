Advertisement

Work Week Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We have just one more possible rain event in store for tomorrow, and sunshine will prevail through the next week.

High pressure overhead will keep things dry and clear from Monday afternoon for the foreseeable future, with temperatures slowly approaching the mid 70s by next weekend when a front moves through the region.

You can watch my full forecast above.

