Advertisement

CareerSource Gulf Coast announces date for annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down event

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

CareerSource Gulf Coast is getting ready for an event aimed at helping homeless veterans next month. A guest joined us at the station with more information.

Organizers say the 13th Annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down will take place Friday, November 13 at Gulf Coast State College’s Student Union East Building. They say the event will have resources to help local homeless veterans take essential steps to improve their current conditions.

There will be information regarding employment and education, medical screenings, social service assistance and VA benefits. Event participants will also receive non-perishable food, toiletries, clothing and sleeping bags, as well as a bagged lunch.

Due to COVID-19, there will be limitations on the number of individuals who can be present in a room at a given time, which will be closely monitored by event volunteers.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Early Sunday morning, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies found William Herndon, 47, inside of his car on the side of Highway 231 near Wilmington Road.

News

Crestview man accused of molesting two children

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Crestview man is accused of sexually molesting two girls under the age of 12.

News

Homeless Veteran Stand Down Event

Updated: 4 hours ago
The date has been set. CareerSource Gulf Coast will be hosting its 13th Annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down event November 13.

News

100TH Birthday

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Local woman celebrates her 100th birthday on Sunday

News

Charges made after trees cut down at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Back in June, neighbors confronted the people who were caught on camera cutting down trees in the state park.

News

Illinois visitor dies after getting caught in rip current near Destin

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say Saturday 19-year-old Dakota Pierce from Illinois was caught in a rip current in the gulf near Destin.

News

SUNDAY EVENING WX 10-11-2020

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Fountain home rebuilt using fallen trees from Hurricane Michael

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Local carpenter Daniel Hitt is one of those people creating treasure out of what some considered trash.

News

Tyndall AFB still recovering after Hurricane Michael

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
Tyndall AFB still recovering after Hurricane Michael