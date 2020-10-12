CareerSource Gulf Coast announces date for annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

CareerSource Gulf Coast is getting ready for an event aimed at helping homeless veterans next month. A guest joined us at the station with more information.

Organizers say the 13th Annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down will take place Friday, November 13 at Gulf Coast State College’s Student Union East Building. They say the event will have resources to help local homeless veterans take essential steps to improve their current conditions.

There will be information regarding employment and education, medical screenings, social service assistance and VA benefits. Event participants will also receive non-perishable food, toiletries, clothing and sleeping bags, as well as a bagged lunch.

Due to COVID-19, there will be limitations on the number of individuals who can be present in a room at a given time, which will be closely monitored by event volunteers.

