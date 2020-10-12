Advertisement

Charges made after trees cut down at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park

Charges were made after property was damaged at Topsail over the summer.
Charges were made after property was damaged at Topsail over the summer.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Two people have been charged in connection to the damage done to Topsail Hill State Park in Walton County

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Michelle Glantz and Emory Gaultney are charged with trespassing, property damage, and multiple conservation violations, among other charges.

Back in June, neighbors confronted the people who were caught on camera cutting down trees in the state park.

Officials say it is illegal to tamper with wildlife or nature in a state park

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois visitor dies after getting caught in rip current near Destin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say Saturday 19-year-old Dakota Pierce from Illinois was caught in a rip current in the gulf near Destin.

News

SUNDAY EVENING WX 10-11-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Fountain home rebuilt using fallen trees from Hurricane Michael

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Local carpenter Daniel Hitt is one of those people creating treasure out of what some considered trash.

News

Tyndall AFB still recovering after Hurricane Michael

Updated: 23 hours ago
Tyndall AFB still recovering after Hurricane Michael

Latest News

News

Uncle Ernie's now open in St. Andrews

Updated: 23 hours ago
Uncle Ernie's now open in St. Andrews

News

Fountain Home Rebuilt

Updated: 23 hours ago
Fountain Home Rebuilt

Tropics Headlines

Friday Night Delta

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT

News

Panama City Marina Civic Center remains in limbo

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The center suffered between seven and nine million dollars as a result of the storm.

News

Florida’s First Lady makes early childhood learning announcement in Panama City

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT
|
By Olivia Michael
Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis came to Panama City Friday morning to announce a $5.2 million dollar grant will be going to the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida

News

Florida Republicans call for investigation into Democrats’ PPP loan

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Jake Stofan
Five Florida congressmen are calling for an investigation into the pandemic relief loan secured by the Florida Democratic Party in May.