Charges made after trees cut down at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park

Two people have been charged in connection to the damage done to Topsail Hill State Park in Walton County

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Michelle Glantz and Emory Gaultney are charged with trespassing, property damage, and multiple conservation violations, among other charges.

Back in June, neighbors confronted the people who were caught on camera cutting down trees in the state park.

Officials say it is illegal to tamper with wildlife or nature in a state park

