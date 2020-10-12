Crestview man accused of molesting two children

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - A Crestview man is accused of sexually molesting two girls under the age of 12.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say James Hughes, 46, is charged with sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation with a child, and displaying obscene material to a minor.

One victim told investigators the abuse took place in 2011. The other victim says the abuse happened between 2016 and 2020. The second victim claims Hughes would show her pictures and videos of his genitals, naked women, and sexual activity.

If you have more information on this case, call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.