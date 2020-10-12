Advertisement

Gulf County missing/endangered adults

Donna Sellers, left, and Linda Dinger, right, are missing and believed to be endangered due to health conditions.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG) - Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for two women they say are missing and are believed to be endangered due to health conditions.

Deputies are looking for Donna Green Sellers, 65, and Linda Janette Dinger, 81. They were last seen returning home from Milton, where they picked up a wheelchair ramp.

Deputies say they are traveling in a 2007 red Kia Sportage with a Florida tag reading LHYB30 pulling a dual axle utility trailer with a Florida tag reading LYZB27.

If you see Sellers and Dinger, contact your local authorities.

