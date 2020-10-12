Advertisement

Illinois visitor dies after getting caught in rip current near Destin

An Illinois visitor reportedly drowned near Destin.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials say one swimmer drowned and another was rescued Saturday after getting caught in a rip current.

Officials say Saturday 19-year-old Dakota Pierce from Illinois was caught in a rip current in the gulf near Destin.

They say Pierce was pulled from the water and taken to the Destin Emergency Room where he later passed away.

Another 22-year-old swimmer was also pulled from the gulf and taken to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and is reportedly in good condition.

Officials say the gulf was closed for swimming at the time due to conditions created by Hurricane Delta.

