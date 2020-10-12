Advertisement

Insiders prepare for election malfunction

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Capitol News Service) -

Concern that there may not be a decision election night is putting a new focus on congressional elections in Florida and elsewhere.

If neither Presidential candidate receives 270 electoral votes, the ultimate decision would be up to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Florida has 14 Republican members of the US House and 13 Democrats.

“That is really significant if no candidate gets 270 electoral college votes, and then the election of the President kicks into the U.S.House of Representatives,” said retired USF political scientist Susan MacManus.

Two of the state’s 27 seats seem to be in play.

HD 15 in Polk, where the incumbent lost a primary.

“And it is seen by Democrats as the biggest likelihood for a pick up by a Democrat,” said MacManus.

But the most vulnerable is HD 26 held by Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

She’s facing a strong challenge from Miami Dade Mayor Carlos Giminez.

Florida Republicans are putting on a full-court press.

“You get one vote, and around the country now, it’s 26-24 in terms of states that have majority Republican delegations. And that makes the House of Representatives more important than ever,” said US Rep. Michael Waltz.

Not since 1824 has the US House decided who would be president when it chose John Quincy Adams, who lost the popular vote over Andrew Jackson.

He served just one term, and Jackson was elected President in 1828.

“Everything seems to be a long shot. It’s just one of the most unpredictable presidential contests,” said MacManus.

It almost happened in 2000.

The Florida House went so far as to name GOP electors just incase Florida’s election outcome and the outcome of the race were still tied up in court.

Latest News

News

Election Night Concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
Election Night Concerns

News

Gulf County missing/endangered adults

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies are looking for Donna Green Sellers, 65, and Linda Janette Dinger, 81.

News

Appellate court upholds school reopening order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
A Florida appellate court has sided with the state on the lawsuit aimed at overturning the requirement for schools to reopen in-class learning.

News

Local counties report new deaths since Friday in COVID-19 report

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 15,599 people have died from the virus in the state.

Latest News

News

Man arrested on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Early Sunday morning, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies found William Herndon, 47, inside of his car on the side of Highway 231 near Wilmington Road.

News

CareerSource Gulf Coast announces date for annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down event

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
CareerSource Gulf Coast is getting ready for an event aimed at helping homeless veterans next month. A guest joined us at the station with more information.

News

Crestview man accused of molesting two children

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Crestview man is accused of sexually molesting two girls under the age of 12.

News

Homeless Veteran Stand Down Event

Updated: 12 hours ago
The date has been set. CareerSource Gulf Coast will be hosting its 13th Annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down event November 13.

News

100TH Birthday

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Local woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Local woman celebrates her 100th birthday on Sunday