Local counties report new deaths since Friday in COVID-19 report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 736,024 cases reported. There are 726,934 cases involving Florida residents and 9,090 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 15,599 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,303 cases. This includes 6,166 residents and 137 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 122 people have died from the virus and 369 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 14 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,411 cases. This includes 5,367 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 43 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 122 people have died from the virus. 313 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 11 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,104 cases. 1,903 of the cases are residents and 201 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 29 deaths from the virus and 112 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, seven people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,119 cases. 1,108 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 70 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, there are three people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 793 cases. There are 779 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 10 deaths reported and 30 hospitalizations. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,966 cases. There are 2,931 local cases and 35 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 84 deaths and 161 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 11 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 651 cases, 650 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died and 35 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 910 cases. They are 900 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 674 cases. There are 670 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, there is one person in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 520 cases of COVID-19. All 520 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. 10 people have died and 12 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 4:01 p.m. Monday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 39 available adult ICU beds out of the 147 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting all two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

