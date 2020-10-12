Local woman celebrates her 100th birthday

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

There aren’t many people who get to see their 100th birthday, but Mrs. Josephine Nance of Parker will celebrate hers on October 17th.

Sunday the neighborhood got together to give her a big early birthday surprise.

Police, firefighters, and community members came together to drive by Mrs. Nance’s house to say happy birthday and let her know just because there is a pandemic going on doesn’t mean she can’t have the best birthday.

And when asked for her secret to long life?

“When I was a child my father had a great big garden and my father had all kinds of vegetables and fruits, and ill tell you I had the best, and I think that is what kept me healthy," said Nance.

Nance said sister lived to be 105 and her mother lived to be 98.

