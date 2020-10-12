Man arrested on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Georgia man is facing charges in Jackson County after deputies say he was driving drunk and crashed his car.

Early Sunday morning, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies found William Herndon, 47, inside of his car on the side of Highway 231 near Wilmington Road.

When they got on scene, they say Jackson County Fire and Rescue were already there trying to get Herndon to respond from inside the vehicle. Concerned for Herndon’s well-being after no response, first responders reportedly broke a window to get to him.

When the window was smashed open, authorities say they could smell a strong stench of alcohol coming out of the car. After waking up Herdon and medically clearing him to interact with deputies, Herdon was asked to perform a field sobriety test. Deputies say they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Authorities say Herdon failed the field test and was arrested. They say Herndon provided two lawful samples of his breath and both were double the legal limit.

Herndon is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

