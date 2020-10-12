Advertisement

Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar for just about everyone in the Panhandle this morning under mostly cloudy skies. There’s a small chance for a stray light shower or spotty drizzle, largely down along the Forgotten Coast. That rain chance is only for the early morning, as we’ll see skies clearing through the rest of the day!

We’re still warm and humid, however. Temperatures and dew points are in the mid 70s. But there’s some change ahead this week for those looking for a more fall-like feel...Today’s another summery like day with highs reaching the mid 80s and feels like temperatures topping out in the 90s with humidity remaining high.

The remnants of Delta are moving out to the east through the Mid-Atlantic states today. That’s what moved in a bit of the cloud cover we’ll have for just the morning. The clouds move out through mid to late morning and sunshine takes over for the rest of the day today and tomorrow ahead of a cold front, one of two, sweeping across the nation and moving into the Southeast by tomorrow night.

The first frontal boundary will help sap out humidity in our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing a more seasonal feel. However, the second front moves in Thursday night into Friday morning. That will set up a cooler streak going into the weekend.

Neither front will have much of a rain chance either, we’ll see a mainly sunny week ahead!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies this morning decrease to sunshine through the midday and afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid 80s with feels like temperatures in the low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a dry and mainly sunny week ahead with a pair of cold fronts moving through returning a more fall like feel throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Work Week Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
It'll really start feeling like fall this week!

News

SUNDAY EVENING WX 10-11-2020

Updated: 13 hours ago

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Get ready for plenty of sunshine this week.

Weather Forecast

SATURDAY EVENING WX 10-10-2020

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT

Latest News

Tropics Headlines

Friday Night Delta

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Warm and humid weather this weekend with moisture from Delta bringing rain Saturday

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
Warm and humid weather is in the forecast this weekend with the best chance of rain Saturday.

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly to mainly cloudy skies, warm and humid, with a chance for a storm across I-10 this afternoon.

Tropics Headlines

Thursday Evening Delta Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Warm and humid weather will continue through the weekend with better chances of rain