Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar for just about everyone in the Panhandle this morning under mostly cloudy skies. There’s a small chance for a stray light shower or spotty drizzle, largely down along the Forgotten Coast. That rain chance is only for the early morning, as we’ll see skies clearing through the rest of the day!

We’re still warm and humid, however. Temperatures and dew points are in the mid 70s. But there’s some change ahead this week for those looking for a more fall-like feel...Today’s another summery like day with highs reaching the mid 80s and feels like temperatures topping out in the 90s with humidity remaining high.

The remnants of Delta are moving out to the east through the Mid-Atlantic states today. That’s what moved in a bit of the cloud cover we’ll have for just the morning. The clouds move out through mid to late morning and sunshine takes over for the rest of the day today and tomorrow ahead of a cold front, one of two, sweeping across the nation and moving into the Southeast by tomorrow night.

The first frontal boundary will help sap out humidity in our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing a more seasonal feel. However, the second front moves in Thursday night into Friday morning. That will set up a cooler streak going into the weekend.

Neither front will have much of a rain chance either, we’ll see a mainly sunny week ahead!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies this morning decrease to sunshine through the midday and afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid 80s with feels like temperatures in the low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a dry and mainly sunny week ahead with a pair of cold fronts moving through returning a more fall like feel throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.