Advertisement

Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

Police declared it a riot
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters overturned statues of former Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln in Portland, Oregon, Sunday night in a declaration of “rage” towards Columbus Day.

Protest organizers dubbed the event “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” in response to Monday’s federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

The group threw chains around Roosevelt’s statue, pulling it down just before 9 p.m.

Protesters then turned their attention to Lincoln’s statue, pulling it down about eight minutes later.

Police say windows were broken on several buildings and declared a riot.

Along with Columbus, historians have said both presidents have expressed hostility and racism toward Native Americans.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland, Oregon, statues toppled in riot

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Police in Portland declare a riot after statues are taken down by protesters.

National Politics

Mark Meadows refuses to talk to the press with his mask on

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says, "I’m not going to talk through a mask," and leaves a stakeout camera on Capitol Hill Monday after members of the press object to him taking off his mask.

Coronavirus

Facing eviction and unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
In Texas, attorneys are trying to help people who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

LIVE: Healthcare is focus as Barrett Supreme Court hearing opens

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
If she is confirmed quickly she could be on the Supreme Court when it hears the latest challenge to the law popularly known as “Obamacare” on Nov. 10, a week after the election.

Latest News

National

Surgeon known for first hand transplant in US dies at 92

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joseph Kutz died Saturday, according to a post on Facebook by The Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center, a medical facility Kutz co-founded more than 50 years ago.

National Politics

Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation.

National Politics

Technical problems arise as early voting starts in Georgia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Some people lined up before dawn to be among the first to participate in early in-person voting, which runs through Oct. 30 in Georgia.

National

Sen. Chuck Grassley discusses Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Man arrested on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Early Sunday morning, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies found William Herndon, 47, inside of his car on the side of Highway 231 near Wilmington Road.

National

2 Stanford economists win Nobel Prize for improving auctions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Two American economists won the Nobel Prize on Monday for improving the theory of how auctions work and inventing new and better auction formats that are now woven into many parts of the economy.