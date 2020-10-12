Advertisement

Razor blades on Trump sign in Michigan slice man’s fingers

A worker was cut after moving a Trump/Pence campaign sign with razor blades on it.
A worker was cut after moving a Trump/Pence campaign sign with razor blades on it.(Source: Oakland County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities were trying Friday to determine who taped razor blades to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign sign, slicing the fingers of a worker tasked with removing signs that were too close to a roadway in southeast Michigan.

The 52-year-old Commerce Township building inspector needed stitches after cutting three fingers Wednesday afternoon, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said in a release.

A second sign also was found to have razor blades taped “all along the bottom edge,” according to the sheriff’s office. Both signs were along a road in front of a home in Commerce Township, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

A township ordinance requires campaign signs to be 33 feet (10 meters) from the center of the roadway. The signs being removed were 24 feet (7.3 meters) from the center of the roadway.

“Deputies spoke with the homeowner (who) indicated their signs had previously been stolen, and when they returned from out of town the signs were back in their yard,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Early Sunday morning, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies found William Herndon, 47, inside of his car on the side of Highway 231 near Wilmington Road.

National

2 Stanford economists win Nobel Prize for improving auctions

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Two American economists won the Nobel Prize on Monday for improving the theory of how auctions work and inventing new and better auction formats that are now woven into many parts of the economy.

National Politics

LIVE: Healthcare is focus as Barrett Supreme Court hearing opens

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
If she is confirmed quickly she could be on the Supreme Court when it hears the latest challenge to the law popularly known as “Obamacare” on Nov. 10, a week after the election.

Coronavirus

Young adults may spark COVID hot spots

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.

National Politics

Microsoft takes down massive hacking operation

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The Trickbot malware network was being used by criminals to launch cyberattacks.

Latest News

News

CareerSource Gulf Coast announces date for annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down event

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
CareerSource Gulf Coast is getting ready for an event aimed at helping homeless veterans next month. A guest joined us at the station with more information.

Coronavirus

COVID hot spots may be sparked by young adults

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.

News

Crestview man accused of molesting two children

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Crestview man is accused of sexually molesting two girls under the age of 12.

National

Joe Morgan, Hall of Famer and driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Morgan, the two-time MVP second baseman on the “Big Red Machine” teams in Cincinnati in the ’70s, has died at the age of 77, according to multiple reports.

National Politics

Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation.