Advertisement

Certain types of masks no longer allowed in Bay District Schools

Bay District Schools is no longer allowing masks with valves on campus.
Bay District Schools is no longer allowing masks with valves on campus.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is not allowing a certain type of mask on campuses moving forward.

District officials say they are no longer allowing masks with an exhalation or vent on them. They say the Centers for Disease Control does not recommend masks with valves and the school district is continuing to follow those CDC guidelines.

School leaders say there are plenty of alternatives for students to wear.

“They can still wear the gaiter, they can still wear the regular mask but just not with the filter in them. All we’re going to do if we get someone and say, ‘look, here’s another mask, please wear this one, don’t wear that one.’ We’re not looking to punish anybody," Bay District School Superintendent Bill Husfelt said.

Despite Florida moving into Phase 3, district officials say they will continue to follow the CDC guidelines concerning masks as the school year goes on.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cain Griffin Park

Updated: 32 minutes ago
We are taking a look at this complex that has been constructed after Hurricane Michael. We're going to look at a before and after and see what the city has planned for this new complex.

News

Panama City Tattoo Shop Ordinance

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Commissioners made adjustments to the restrictions surrounding tattoo parlors in the city.

News

Lynn Haven Picks New Law Firm

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The city has selected a new law firm after the previous city attorney was arrested in the ongoing federal fraud case.

News

Mask Restrictions BDS

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Certain masks are no longer allowed in Bay District Schools.

News

Tyndall Groundbreaking

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Groundbreaking for a new Air Battle Manager Simulator building took place this morning. This is the first groundbreaking for new construction at Tyndall since Hurricane Michael.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Less humid air will briefly return to the panhandle behind a cool front.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Stay it Forward

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bay County Tourist Development Council is re-launching its "Stay it Forward" initiative next month.

News

Taking Up Arms

Updated: 1 hour ago
Firearm purchase background checks conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement show a record number of Floridians are taking up arms this year.

News

Panama City Mall Redevelopment

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Panama City City Commission has asked the state for approval to rezone the land where the Panama City Mall is now.