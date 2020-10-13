Advertisement

Former Lynn Haven Commissioner, Frances Wittkopf, has died

Frances Wittkopf passed away Monday. She was 85.
Frances Wittkopf passed away Monday. She was 85.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Frances Wiikopf died on Monday, October 12. She was 85.

Frances Wittkopf was a Lynn Haven Commissioner for 7 terms.

In a release sent out by the City of Lynn Haven, they said:

