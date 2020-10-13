Former Lynn Haven Commissioner, Frances Wittkopf, has died

"She demonstrated commitment to the community and professional growth of Lynn Haven, she actively served the Lynn Haven Garden Club, Bay County Story Tellers Guild, Woman’s League of Voters, Bay County Chamber of Commerce, Bay County Audubon Society, Lynn Haven Heritage Committee, Lynn Haven Rotary Club, Bay County Transportation Planning Organization and was a Chairman of Lynn Haven Centennial 2011 Committee. While serving as Commissioner, Frances Whittkopf also served as Branch Manager of the Springfield Public Library. Prior to that, she spent 22 years as Branch Librarian, Department Head and Library Director at the Lynn Haven Library.

In 2019, Lynn Haven dedicated its first Rails-to-Trails trail head in honor of Frances Whittkopf. She was one of the community leaders who had the vision for the Rails-to-Trails project here in Lynn Haven.

Former Commissioner, Rodney Friend, stated, “Frances Wittkopf was a true leader and public servant for the people of Lynn Haven. She laid the foundation for Rails-to-Trails that generations will enjoy. I’m honored to have known her and humbled to continue to work on the Rails-to-Trails project that was so important to her.”

City Manager, Vickie Gainer, stated, “I met Ms. Wittkofpt many years ago when she was a Commissioner here at Lynn Haven. She had a passion for the City and believe her work would make a difference and it did.”

CRA Director, Ben Janke, stated, “Frances was a cornerstone of our community for many years. Her passion to serve the residents of Lynn Haven and Bay County was infectious and inspired many friends, co-workers, and constituents alike. She will be missed but her legacy will continue to live on.”