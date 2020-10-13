Advertisement

Gulf Coast State College opens new art exhibit called “Quarantine”

By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Covid-19 has affected us all, and each one of us differently.

A new art exhibit at Gulf Coast State College named “Quarantine” gives a visual representation of how some individuals view coping with COVID-19.

“It captures a wide scope, so the work ranges from something that is very personal to, how I am living with this, in my house, how I am interacting with people, to more global and national events?” said Pavel Amromin, a professor at Gulf Coast State College and the director of the exhibit.

The inspiration for the exhibit, of course, having to adjust to a new way of living this year.

While there is a sense of shared experiences , every piece is a reflection of the artists own reality because of the pandemic.

Amromin says he reached out to many artists who have displayed their pieces at the college before.

Themes of personal isolation, uncertainty , national unrest and anything in between are just a few featured in the “Quarantine” art exhibit.

