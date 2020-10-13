Advertisement

Local lumber prices skyrocketing

In the last few months, experts and customers alike say lumber prices have doubled or even tripled.
In the last few months, experts and customers alike say lumber prices have doubled or even tripled.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

As Hurricane Michael tore through the panhandle, it uprooted much of the local timber industry too. Forester and owner of Timberland Solutions Inc. Will Leonard said, "This area lost about ten years worth of wood supply.”

But Leonard said companies like his are on the rebound.

“We’ve seen a 30%, to a little better, increase in price- other sites it’s a 10 to 15% increase in pre-storm prices,” said Leonard.

However, that increase in price is now being passed on to customers.

“Wood fence has gone up probably $6 to $8 a linear foot,” said Hip Square Fence Construction owner Tina Nelson.

She said a 4x4 piece of lumber used to cost about $7 two months ago. Today it’ll cost you roughly $18.

“You know with the trucking industry slowing down and the COVID keeping everybody from working, you know, they bring it in and we take it, they bring it in and take it out. So it is just a supply and demand kind of an issue right now,” said Nelson.

She adds the California wildfires may also have to do with the rising prices.

“This is not just us, this is effecting everywhere. A lot of our trucks and everything that come this way are coming from California and they’re bringing trees and bringing the lumber,” said Nelson.

Leonard says the high prices are a sign of a thriving economy.

“When housing market rises lumber prices rise and when lumber prices rise we typically see an increase in timber prices,” said Nelson.

An increase that Nelson doesn’t see going away any time soon.

“I do not see prices going down in any near future, none whatsoever,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gulf Coast State College opens new art exhibit called “Quarantine”

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
A new art exhibit featuring COVID-19 and quarantine opens up at GCSC.

News

Insiders prepare for election malfunction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Concern that there may not be a decision election night is putting a new focus on congressional elections in Florida and elsewhere.

News

Election Night Concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
Election Night Concerns

News

Gulf County missing/endangered adults

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies are looking for Donna Green Sellers, 65, and Linda Janette Dinger, 81.

Latest News

News

Appellate court upholds school reopening order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
A Florida appellate court has sided with the state on the lawsuit aimed at overturning the requirement for schools to reopen in-class learning.

News

Local counties report new deaths since Friday in COVID-19 report

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 15,599 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Man arrested on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Early Sunday morning, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies found William Herndon, 47, inside of his car on the side of Highway 231 near Wilmington Road.

News

CareerSource Gulf Coast announces date for annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down event

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
CareerSource Gulf Coast is getting ready for an event aimed at helping homeless veterans next month. A guest joined us at the station with more information.

News

Crestview man accused of molesting two children

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Crestview man is accused of sexually molesting two girls under the age of 12.

News

Homeless Veteran Stand Down Event

Updated: 13 hours ago
The date has been set. CareerSource Gulf Coast will be hosting its 13th Annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down event November 13.