Locals hear from candidates for Bay County Commission District 4 seat

By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Monday night at Fishale in Panama City Beach, the Bay County Republican Roundtable hosted a candidate forum for those looking to fill the Bay County Commission District 4 seat.

Locals heard what the six candidates said they want for Bay County and its residents.

“I want to do something with our water and sewer. I want to make it affordable to everyone in the county. I live in District 4, a lot of people in District 4 don’t necessarily have the means to get it,” said candidate Paul Davis.

“I hope I get the chance to go back and look at some of the policy decisions we made 20 years ago and how far forward we’ve moved with those items, then maybe take a new look forward 20 years ahead,” said candidate Robert Wright.

“My vision for the future of Bay County is to work together as a team to plan and get ahead of things and be able to make sure that, specifically in District 4, roads are going to get paved, things are going to get addressed that they have always felt that they’ve not been heard on,” said candidate Doug Moore.

Candidates answered questions on a variety of issues ranging from bringing jobs to the county to Hurricane Michael recovery and improving infrastructure.

The candidates also laid out their priorities if elected.

“The immediate needs and the platform is rebuilding our community,” said candidate Keith Whitaker. "We’ve gone through a lot after the hurricane and now we have COVID-19. There’s a lot of things we need to do and rebuild, a lot of people still aren’t in their homes.

“One of the things I really want to help promote, jobs and opportunity and growth here, economic growth for Bay County,” said candidate Thomas Cook. “I think there’s a good opportunity for us to get some businesses and industry here.”

“Infrastructure, we’re developing faster than we’re keeping up with our infrastructure and that is major, it has to be addressed,” said candidate Eric Orme

All six candidates will be on the general election ballot.

Early voting starts October 24th and Election Day is November 3rd.

The entire forum is available to watch on the WJHG Facebook page and for a more in-depth look at each of the candidates, click here.

