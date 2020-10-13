Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The fall feel will be returning to NWFL this week as two cold fronts move through.

For your Tuesday, temperatures will stay quite warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s, Tuesday evening the first cold front will move through bringing with it lower humidity.

While it will feel less humid starting Wednesday, temperatures will stay in the 80s until Friday.

Thursday evening another cold front will move through and cool things down in time for Friday and the weekend. Expect morning temperatures in the 50s by Saturday morning with highs reaching 70s.

Rain chances will remain low through the week with only a few clouds with the passing cold fronts.

