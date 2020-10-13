“Stay it Forward” campaign re-launching this November

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Tourist Development Council is re-launching its “Stay it Forward” initiative next month.

Stay it Forward started last November as a volun-tourism campaign to serve as a way for visitors to vacation and volunteer after Hurricane Michael.

Last year, volunteers with stay it forward planted more than 5,000 sea oats in Mexico Beach.

The Tourist Development Council is hoping this year’s campaign not only continues recovery efforts in Mexico Beach, but also helps restore areas affected from Hurricane Sally.

Jayna Leach, the Visit Panama City Beach Vice President of Marketing said “We are working with area students as well as students from out of market and families that want to come in and have an experience volunteering. And so they will go over to Mexico Beach and plant sea oats and also we have a local opportunity this year, which is out at Saint Andrews State Park, because there was some erosion during the past storms and so now we have the opportunity to plant sea oats out there as well.”

You can find out more about “Stay it Forward” on the Visit Panama City Beach website.

