Advertisement

“Stay it Forward” campaign re-launching this November

"Stay it Foward" campaign re-launches this November.
"Stay it Foward" campaign re-launches this November.(WJHG/WECP)
By Brooke Richardson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Tourist Development Council is re-launching its “Stay it Forward” initiative next month.

Stay it Forward started last November as a volun-tourism campaign to serve as a way for visitors to vacation and volunteer after Hurricane Michael.

Last year, volunteers with stay it forward planted more than 5,000 sea oats in Mexico Beach.

The Tourist Development Council is hoping this year’s campaign not only continues recovery efforts in Mexico Beach, but also helps restore areas affected from Hurricane Sally.

Jayna Leach, the Visit Panama City Beach Vice President of Marketing said “We are working with area students as well as students from out of market and families that want to come in and have an experience volunteering. And so they will go over to Mexico Beach and plant sea oats and also we have a local opportunity this year, which is out at Saint Andrews State Park, because there was some erosion during the past storms and so now we have the opportunity to plant sea oats out there as well.”

You can find out more about “Stay it Forward” on the Visit Panama City Beach website.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Lynn Haven Commissioner, Frances Wittkopf, has died

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Frances Wiikopf died on Monday, October 12. She was 85.

News

Florida Gators football pausing team activities after 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
"Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin.

News

Bobby Bowden to return home from hospital Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Hudak and Pat Mueller
Bobby's wife, Ann Bowden, says the former coach is “sounding like his old self again.”

News

Bay County Candidate Forum

Updated: 19 hours ago

Latest News

News

Locals hear from candidates for Bay County Commission District 4 seat

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Candidates answered questions on a variety of issues ranging from bringing jobs to the county to Hurricane Michael recovery and improving infrastructure.

News

Lumber Prices Skyrocketing

Updated: 20 hours ago
Olivia talks to professionals in the lumber industry about the skyrocketing cost of lumber. We're told that part of the price increase is due to the wildfires in California.

News

Quarantine Group Exhibit Opens at GCSC

Updated: 20 hours ago
An exhibit that serves as an artistic representation of the emotions and events associated with the past six months opens today at Gulf Coast State College. We talk with the artists.

News

Florida Lawsuit to Keep Schools Closed

Updated: 20 hours ago
The First DCA on Friday rejected the lawsuit by teachers to keep schools closed. It comes as reports suggest schools are not super spreaders. What will the union do next, and did the appeals court agree that local school boards are ultimately in control?

News

Gulf Coast State College opens new art exhibit called “Quarantine”

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
A new art exhibit featuring COVID-19 and quarantine opens up at GCSC.

News

Local lumber prices skyrocketing

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
The price of lumber has skyrocketed in the last few months. Industry experts say it's happening for a variety of reasons.