Tuesday Evening Forecast

Less humid air returns to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A cold front will sweep through the panhandle tonight pushing out the muggy weather we have seen the past few days. We will see lows tonight fall to near 60 inland w/mid 60s at the coat. We will see highs on Wednesday reach the mid 80s. The humidity increases again Thursday before another cold front Friday brings a bigger drop in the humidity and temperatures for the weekend ahead.

